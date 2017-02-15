Single sign-on Wi-Fi Server platform enables seamless carrier-grade network

Internet Solutions (IS), the leading pan-African telecommunications service provider, and Dublin-based Accuris Networks Limited, have partnered to introduce a seamless continent-wide Wi-Fi network to global carriers, multinational companies and local Internet Service Providers.

Internet Solutions' various independent Wi-Fi networks in the region are now consolidated using the Accuris Wi-Fi Server, enabling a carrier-grade, homogenous network accessible anywhere with single sign-on.

This creates a pan-African Wi-Fi fabric for 'Internet of Things' applications demanding a consistent, low-cost, IP access network.

"Wi-Fi continues to be one of the most viable and cost-effective connectivity solutions to meet Africa's increasing bandwidth demands," says Kervin Pillay, Chief Technology Officer at Internet Solutions.

"Like individual consumers, our business users expect always-available connectivity that is fast, affordable and seamless. In other words, connectivity in Africa that is as reliable as connectivity wherever else their customers are located. Installing the Accuris Wi-Fi Server is part of an ongoing process of upgrading our infrastructure, services and technology to deliver on this promise."

Using this continental network, Mobile Network Operators can access Wi-Fi offload services to address capacity demands of their smartphone users, while inbound roamers can resell Wi-Fi to subscribers who require high-quality broadband while traveling.

In-country ISPs can now monetise connectivity in venues and hospitality locations using managed Captive Portal and Landing Page services for private Wi-Fi networks an offering common in South Africa but less so elsewhere in the region.

"The decision to partner with Accuris Networks for this project was an easy one, given the company's history and expertise as a trusted provider of cloud-based security, identity, and access management for carrier Wi-Fi networks," says Pillay.

Accuris Networks is a leader in carrier Wi-Fi services, enabling Wi-Fi roaming and hub services for Wi-Fi network providers and mobile network operators. With the Accuris Wi-Fi Server SaaS platform, service providers can quickly interconnect with other Wi-Fi providers and mobile operators to enable low-cost access to data services while subscribers are traveling as well as domestic data offload.

"Internet Solutions is a provider of choice, delivering IP connectivity to one of the world's fastest growing markets," said Jeff Brown, Chief Executive Officer at Accuris. "Accuris is pleased to provide Internet Solutions a powerful yet cost-effective carrier-grade platform to meet the demands of a growing subscriber base."

Internet Solutions is using key elements of the Wi-Fi Server platform including:

Accuris eNAC captive portal system designed specifically for the scalability and multi-tenancy required by service providers;

Accuris eAAA server to support diverse authentication, security and identity management protocols;

Accuris eAnalytics, a Hadoop-based big-data collection, analysis and presentation module;

Accuris CONNECT which facilitates inter-connectivity between other Wi-Fi hub platforms.

About Internet Solutions

Internet Solutions (IS) is a pan-African telecoms service provider to public and private sector organisations that has been providing innovative end-to-end telco solutions and related services for more than 20 years. At the forefront of Internet Protocol-based technologies, IS builds solutions and services tailored to the increasingly complex demands of organisations across the enterprise, public sector, global carrier and growing small-to-medium business sectors.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Dimension Data Group and part of NTT, IS leverages its infrastructure and global footprint to support organisations with the rapid deployment of emerging technologies.

Headquartered in South Africa, IS has operating offices in Mozambique, Uganda, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria, as well as sales offices in the UK, Singapore and USA. IS has six international Points of Presence (PoPs) in New York, London (2), Germany, Hong Kong and Singapore, as well as 66 PoPs across the African continent. The company has over 15,500 sqm of data centre space across Africa and is the largest provider of alternate last mile services in South Africa. More information at www.is.co.za.

About Accuris Networks

Accuris Networks helps service providers monetise the connectivity between networks. Accuris solutions enable subscribers to move seamlessly and securely between LTE, GSM, Wi-Fi, IPX and fixed networks while ensuring a superior quality of experience. Accuris Networks is a trusted supplier to blue-chip operators around the world including AT&T, Bell Canada, China Mobile Intl, EDCH, Telekom Malaysia, Vivo/Telefonica and more. Visit us at www.accuris-networks.com or tweet @AccurisNetworks.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170215005040/en/

Contacts:

For Accuris Networks

Steve Shaw

Vice President, Marketing

+353 (1) 881 8700

steve.shaw@accuris-networks.com

or

For Internet Solutions S.A.

Gina de Villiers

Tribeca Public Relations

+ 27 10 005 1011

is@tribecapr.co.za