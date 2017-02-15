iTrinegy and WeiTech Join Forces in Taiwan to Deliver Application Risk Management

LONDON and TAIPEI, Taiwan, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

iTrinegy, market leaders in mitigating risk associated with application performance over networks, announced today it has reached a Value Added Reseller agreement with Taiwan's WeiTech Communication for its networked application risk management (virtual test network and network profiling) solutions. The agreement is effective immediately and covers WeiTech's Taiwan service territory.

All application deployments carry significant potential risk. The consequences of failure can include: High Remediation Costs, Loss of Revenue, Brand Reputation and even Injury or Death for military and blue light services. Therefore, it is imperative that organizations effectively predict and manage the risks associated with application performance over networks.

"We see WeiTech, with their strong track record with IT network solutions and related services, as the perfect trusted partner to deliver our AppRM solutions to prospects and customers in the region," said Graham Wood, Director of iTrinegy. "We're looking forward to working with them."

Under terms of the agreement, WeiTech will be iTrinegy's official representative for customers in Taiwan. The New Taipei City based company will be charged with promoting iTrinegy's AppRM solutions into the territory.

WeiTech has been operating in Taiwan for over seven years and is well known by Taiwan's telecommunications and IT industry professionals. WeiTech represents a number of complementary software companies and also delivers value-added services directly to its customers.

"We're pleased to be working with the recognized leader of network emulation for application testing and see great opportunities for these products in Taiwan," added Daniel Tseng, vice president of sales and Marketing at WeiTech.

Visitors to the forthcoming Smart City Expo, Nangang Exhibition Hall, Taipei (21st to 24th February, 2017) will be able to see the iTrinegy product range on the WeiTech stand (# K203).

About iTrinegy

iTrinegy is a world leader in Networked Application Risk Management and is trusted by governments, military organizations and enterprises across the globe including Alcatel, Aviva, BT, Boeing, Cisco, Fidelity Worldwide Investments, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, National Australia Bank, Raytheon, Thomson Reuters, Salesforce and Starbucks. Our unrivalled pedigree in safeguarding networked application performance ensures business-critical services are successfully delivered over all types of networks. www.itrinegy.com

About WeiTech Communication

WeiTech is one of Taiwan's leading telecommunication solution providers. With the constant evolution of cellular, IT, media convergence, wireless broadband, cloud computing and IoT technologies, WeiTech has taken a leadership role in providing its customers with the world's leading solutions, together with comprehensive professional integration and technical services. WeiTech's focus is on long-term partnerships with its customers which are built through trust, strong market awareness, and adding real value to its partners' solutions. www.weitech.com.tw

Contact:



Phil Bull

Marketing Manager, iTrinegy

+44-1799-252-200

+44(0)7909-990617

phil.bull@itrinegy.com



Daniel Tseng

Vice President of Sales & Marketing, WeiTech

+886-922-441968

daniel.tseng@weitech.com.tw

