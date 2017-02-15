Fleet Complete Now Available Through T-Mobile Austria

TORONTO, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fleet Complete enters Austrian market, advancing its European expansion

Fleet Complete®, a leading global provider of fleet telematics and mobile workforce technology, is officially announcing its partnership with one of the most prominent European wireless service providers, T-Mobile Austria. Spearheading the IoT product and service innovation, this partnership brings a new portfolio of management solutions to the Austrian market, geared towards connecting businesses with their fleet vehicles, mobile assets and in-field workers.

With the new European headquarters in the Netherlands, the T-Mobile Fleet Complete product suite provides business owners and fleet managers the ability to improve productivity, reduce operating costs, make more efficient scheduling and dispatching decisions, and improve the bottom line. "It leverages the combined strength of the two world-class IoT service platforms, dedicated to outstanding customer experience," says Sjors de Kruijf, VP Sales & Marketing for Fleet Complete Europe. "We understand our customers' needs and challenges that are specific to the Dutch, Belgian and Austrian markets, and made sure to partner with the best mobile carrier for the region."

"Our goal is to help our customers become even more successful in their business," said Maria Zesch, CCO T-Mobile Austria. "With T-Mobile Fleet Complete we offer an integrated end-to-end platform that is as flexible as our customers' needs. Supported by the network and infrastructure of T-Mobile Austria, this is something that will add great value to our clients, while enabling them to provide better services to their own customer base."

Fleet Complete is among the market leaders in North America, servicing more than 8,000 companies worldwide and positioning itself squarely in the industry by forging exclusive partnerships with large telecom giants like Telus in Canada, AT&T in the U.S. and Telstra in Australia. Partnering with T-Mobile Austria brings Fleet Complete clients the reliability of a large mobile carrier with a secure national network and multiple points of distribution, which pair well with Fleet Complete's portfolio of industry leading solutions and personalized customer support.

"We are very excited to have T-Mobile as our new business partner in Europe," said Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "Both of our companies have similar cultures of pursuing the best-in-class customer experience, while helping our clients succeed in their endeavours. I'm convinced this partnership will deliver that benefit to businesses in Austria."

About Fleet Complete [ ®]

Based in Toronto, Fleet Complete®is a global IoT provider of mission critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. For over sixteen years, Fleet Complete has been providing dispatching, fleet tracking and mobile resource management solutions to more than 8,000 businesses worldwide. The company maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia and T-Mobile in Europe, remaining one of the fastest-growing companies in North America that has won numerous awards for innovation and growth since its inception in 2000 (as Complete Innovations Inc.). For more information, please visitfleetcomplete.com

About T-Mobile Austria

T-Mobile Austria is the second largest mobile telecommunications provider in Austria with4.3 million customers and approx. 1,300 employees. The brands T-Mobile and tele.ring address various target groups - starting from smartphone consumers to sole proprietorships and even large enterprises.

As a part of the Deutsche Telekom group T-Mobile benefits from the innovative capacity and the financial stability of the group, one of the biggest global player in the telecommunications market. In the fiscal year 2015, the group reported a turnover of 69.2 billion Euros. T-Mobile Austria serves amongst other functions as machine-to-machine communication (M2M) expert for the Deutsche Telekom group. For its business customers T-Mobile offers a wide range of cloud based solutions.

