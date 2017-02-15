IT Revolution Announces First Speakers From Barclays, Hiscox And SIX For DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2017

Technology leaders from the financial services industry among the first to join the premier DevOps Enterprise event speaker lineup

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --IT Revolution (http://itrevolution.com), the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced its first round of speakers and new programming options for the 2017 DevOps Enterprise Summit London (DOES17). The DevOps Enterprise Summit London conference is the premier industry event for leaders of large, complex organizations implementing DevOps in the UK and Continental Europe (http://events.itrevolution.com/eu/).

Scheduled for June 5 through 6 at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, tickets for the conference are available at: (http://bit.ly/DOESEURreg). Early Bird registration is now open through March 8 and is highly encouraged, as the popular DevOps Enterprise Summit San Francisco event has sold out each year.

IT Revolution and returning premier sponsor HPE Software are pleased to host the second annual DevOps Enterprise Summit London. DOES17 features presentations from leading global brands that leverage DevOps to thrive within an increasingly software-driven economy. DevOps Enterprise Summit provides keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops and an expo hall. The keynotes feature industry subject matter experts, as well as speakers from well-known companies who share the learnings from their enterprise DevOps initiatives.

First Round of Speakers Include DevOps Experts from FinServ

The first speakers to be included in the DOES17 London program include:

Jonathan Fletcher , CTO, Hiscox

, CTO, Hiscox Robert Scherrer , Head Application Engineering, SIX

, Head Application Engineering, SIX Jonathan Smart , Head of Development Services, Barclays

New Workshops and "Ask the Expert" Programs Added

After a successful debut at the DOES16 San Francisco conference this past November, the DevOps Enterprise Summit will bring the DevOps Workshops to its London conference. The 60-minute, small-group discussions are based on the "Lean Coffee" format. The Lean Coffee format has a structure that includes trained facilitators, democratic selection of topics and rigorously enforced time-boxing of each topic, to ensure that each small group achieves its learning objectives and fosters open and healthy dialogue.

In addition, to help further enable high-fidelity interactions and learning in the community, DOES17 London also is adding "Ask an Expert" Q&A sessions. Throughout the conference, there will be scheduled opportunities for delegates to ask speakers specific questions. These 30-minute sessions will allow delegates to glean specific insights from the experts and to learn from each other.

"I'm so excited about our fourth DevOps Enterprise Summit, and our second year in London. We have an amazing line-up of both repeat speakers, who will share the continuation of their DevOps journey, and new case studies from organizations we haven't yet heard from," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of The Phoenix Project and The DevOps Handbook. "We are also adding workshops and creating a new 'Ask The Experts' format to enable attendees to ask their questions to the speakers and experts. This conference is all about enabling professional development and networking, to help technology leaders succeed. I'm delighted because so many attendees tell me about the collaboration and relationships that result from each of the DevOps Enterprise Summits."

For more information about DOES17 London, please visit: (http://events.itrevolution.com/eu/).

New Twitter Handle for Sharing

You can find the DevOps Enterprise Summit London on Twitter at its new handle @DOES_EUR and can join pre-conference discussions, information sharing and live chat events by using the hashtag: DOES17.

Share This: DevOps Enterprise Summit London Announces First Invited Speakers http://events.itrevolution.com/eu/speakers/ @DOES_EUR DOES17 DevOps

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of one million IT professionals by 2017.

Contact:

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760, ext. 18

tdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/346968/doesuk_logo_Logo.jpg