Rapidly Growing Video Marketing Platform Bolsters Executive Team To Expand Global Footprint and Accelerate Growth Across EMEA



NEW YORK, 2017-02-15 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid, the world's leading video marketing platform for advertisers to engage consumers across all screens and channels, today announced the appointment of Matt Colebourne as managing director, EMEA to strengthen its European operations and drive strategic business growth.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5456bb9-544c-4d43-a5bc-b9643 5eef40b.



Bringing more than 20 years of experience in digital, Colebourne joins Innovid from Trinity Mirror, the largest regional multimedia content publisher in the UK, where he served as director of new businesses. Colebourne also spent six years at Google's DoubleClick during which time he successfully launched the company's technology product business in Europe.



"I'm thrilled to join the market leader in video marketing at a time when video is finally making the massive developmental steps that display and search have already undergone," said Matt Colebourne, managing director, EMEA at Innovid. "The team is fantastically talented and committed to our customers and, best of all, Innovid's neutrality enables us to genuinely help clients in developing video marketing effectiveness without being beholden to anyone."



Based in London, Matt will be tasked with continuing to expand Innovid's European business, focusing on bringing more effective video marketing solutions to existing and new clients throughout the region.



"As more brands recognise the value of working with a third-party, media agnostic video marketing technology partner, we have an incredible opportunity to expand our business," said Beth-Ann Eason, president at Innovid. "As a seasoned digital media executive with sharp business sense and local expertise, Matt will help us remain competitive on a global scale. He's a fantastic addition to the team, and we're extremely excited to welcome him to the Innovid family."



About Innovid Innovid is the world's leading video marketing platform, empowering advertisers to engage consumers across all screens and channels with more effective video creative, improved campaign performance, and video integrated throughout the customer journey. Providing a holistic, cross-device, data-driven solution that is purpose-built for video to meet the demands of audience fragmentation, Innovid's patented, best-in-market technology and advanced measurement capabilities allow marketers to thrive in an ever-changing digital television landscape and engage viewers at scale via richly personalised creative and immersive, interactive storytelling. Innovid powers cross-channel video marketing efforts for some of the largest brands in over 28 countries including Bank of America, Best Buy, Citi, Comcast, Kraft, L'Oréal, Microsoft, P&G, Walmart, Samsung, Sprint, and Toyota.



Headquartered in New York City, Innovid also has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, London, Sydney, and Tel Aviv. Innovid is backed by investors Sequoia Capital, Genesis Partners, T-Venture, Vintage Investment Partners, Cisco Investments, and NewSpring Capital. Innovid's numerous awards include IAB Mixx Awards, Digiday Video Awards, Inc. Magazine's Top 50 Best Places To Work, AdAge Best Places to Work, and Crain's Best Places To Work. For more information, please visit www.innovid.com.



Media Contacts: Tammy Blythe Goodman Innovid +1-212-966-7555 tammy@innovid.com