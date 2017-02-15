Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä to maximise availability and secure safe operations of PGS's seismic vessel fleet

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 15 February 2017 at 10 am EET

Wärtsilä and PGS Geophysical AS have signed a service agreement that makes Wärtsilä the preferred service supplier for engines and other Wärtsilä equipment. According to the agreement, Wärtsilä will take care of the maintenance of engines and propulsion systems on board PGS's fleet of 8 seismic vessels, securing maximum uptime as well as safe and economic operations. PGS's seismic vessels are used for mapping and analysing the subsurface beneath the ocean floor for oil and gas exploration around the world.

The 3-year-agreement was signed in December 2016 and it includes an option for two extra years. In the first phase of the contract Wärtsilä will optimise the operations and maintenance of the Wärtsilä engines and propulsion systems installed on board PGS's vessels. This allows PGS to optimise its operational costs over the lifecycle of the vessels.

Four of the PGS vessels are also connected to Wärtsilä's Condition Based Maintenance solution (CBM). The CBM balances safe operations with optimum engine performance and extended times between overhauls. Automatic transfer of data from the installations to the CBM centre enables online monitoring and troubleshooting of the engines on board. Wärtsilä analyses the data and provides advice on the optimisation of operating parameters as well as preventive maintenance recommendations.

In the second phase of the contract Wärtsilä and PGS will identify how PGS can utilise Wärtsilä's digital solutions to further secure maritime uptime and minimise risk and costs.

"We are very proud to announce this new cooperation that makes Wärtsilä the preferred partner for PGS. Ensuring the availability and reliability of a large, globally operating fleet requires a wide service network, which we are able to offer. With Wärtsilä's advisory service and support, PGS is able to concentrate on what they specialize in - offering seismic services for their customers," says Hans Petter Nesse, Director, Service Unit Norway, Wärtsilä Services.

PGS operates globally from the company headquarters in Oslo, Norway. The company provides 3D images of the subsurface that oil companies use to find oil and gas reserves. The company provides a broad range of seismic, electromagnetic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation and field evaluation.

"Marine geophysics is a highly specialised and technology-driven area, and the reliability and safety of our fleet is essential, as it ensures that we can deliver these services, as promised, to our customers. We are confident that we in turn can rely on the maritime solutions and expertise of Wärtsilä. We are looking forward to the coming years of fruitful cooperation," says Håkon Matheson. Global Sourcing Manager PGS Geophysical AS.

Link to image (https://dam.wartsila.com/dam/file/1VPPS4llK2r86bLjyI__y0/*/Titan.jpg?authcred=d2ViZ3Vlc3Q6d2ViZ3Vlc3Q=&forceDownload=true)

Caption: Ramform Titan is one of the 8 seismic vessels under the service agreement between Wärtsilä and PGS.

For further information, please contact:

Cato Esperoe

Sales Director, Wärtsilä Norway

Tel: +47 901 03 145

cato.espero@wartsila.com (mailto:cato.espero@wartsila.com)

Hanna Viita

Director, Marketing

Wärtsilä Services

hanna.viita@wartsila.com (mailto:hanna.viita@wartsila.com)

Tel: +358 40 167 1755

Wärtsilä Services in brief

Wärtsilä Services creates lifecycle services for its customers, enhancing their business - whenever, wherever. We provide industry's broadest range of services for both shipping and power generation. Our solutions range from spare parts and basic support to ensuring maximised lifetime, increased efficiency and guaranteed performance of customer's equipment or installation - in a safe, reliable, and environmentally sustainable way.

http://www.wartsila.com/services (http://www.wartsila.com/services)

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2016, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com (http://www.wartsila.com)





