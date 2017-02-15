VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS)(CSE: VS.CN)(OTCQB: VRSSF)(FRANKFURT: BMVA) today announced February speaking engagements for the company's founder and CEO Matthew Pierce.

UCLA Anderson PULSE Entertainment, Sports & Technology Conference: A UCLA Anderson School of Management MBA, a graduate of Stanford University, as well as current entrepreneurship lecturer at UCLA and UCLA Anderson, Versus CEO Matthew Pierce was tapped for the Future of Content panel discussion during the 8th annual PULSE conference. He was joined by executives from Fox, A&E Networks and KPMG in a discussion about the intersection of entertainment, technology and data. The PULSE conference also featured CEO and Chairman of CBS Les Moonves, Los Angeles Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten, and CEO of Def Jam Recordings Steve Bartels. (Conference Date: 2/10/17, PhotoLink)

(a)list summit: Competitive Gaming & eSports: The fastest-growing media segment is competitive gaming and eSports, a market opportunity Pierce and the Versus team seek to expand on behalf of all game developers, publishers, brands and gamers. The 14th annual (a)list summit brings together experts from this innovative media segment to educate marketers on how to engage and learn from experts in the space. Pierce will be discussing how brands can leverage competitive gaming's worldwide millennial and younger audience in the Reaching the Global Gaming Audience panel. (a)list summit will also feature speakers from Amazon, HTC, Blizzard, Coke, and TBS. (Conference date: 2/16/17)

Pierce has spent his career working on the convergence of technology and entertainment including his work at the Boston Consulting Group and at Warner Bros., in addition to co-founding Rosum Corporation, which later sold to TruePosition, and founding O-Labs, an LA-based technology incubator that was a joint venture of Originate, Inc., Manatt Phelps & Phillips, and ICM Partners.

Versus Systems, Inc. identifies player characteristics, including age, location, and in-game behaviors and achievements, then matches those characteristics to real-world prizes that gamers want. To learn more about Versus, see the website at www.versussystems.com, or watch their recent video on YouTube.

