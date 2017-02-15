Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-02-15 09:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aivaras Cicelis, Member of the Management Board of the Bank and the Head of Corporate Banking Division of the Bank was appointed as the Head of Business Support Division and Chief Financial Officer of the Bank. Aivaras Cicelis, who will continue as the Member of the Management Board of the Bank, shall start new position from the 20th of February 2017. The bank will elect new Board Member who will be responsible for the activities of Corporate Banking Division.



This notification is non-confidential.



Raimondas Kvedaras, the President of the Bank.



15th of February 2017, Vilnius



Ieva Kulvinskaite, Head of Communications of the Bank, tel. +370 5 268 2423, is authorized to provide additional information regarding the material event.