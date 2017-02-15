SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- Step into the latest crown jewel of Clarke Quay's entertainment and nightlife district, VLV Singapore, for a night of sublime pleasures -- from electrifying dance music to exquisite gastronomical delights. Housed along the iconic Singapore River in the oldest historic conservation mansion dating back to the 1880s, VLV marries Asian hospitality with premium dining, entertainment and exciting nightlife concepts in four unique zones: the Courtyard, Restaurant, Club Lounge and Riverside Dining -- all under one roof.

Planned as an ideal destination getaway to experience Clarke Quay's historical nuances, VLV's setting of a once traditional home to a Southern-Chinese gambier trader inspires the Chinese-styled mansion, embedded with history, culture and soul. Flanked by over sprouting greenery, the entrance to VLV retains its strong roots to Chinese architecture with an open Courtyard concept. Here, guests can look forward to a relaxing alfresco dining with live band performances -- perfect for unwinding from the stresses of the day with a selection of bespoke cocktails and canapés.

Retaining its principal old-world oriental charm matched with modern sophistication on the inside, VLV's four-pointed pavilion effortlessly mirrors a balance of bilateral symmetry, arranged with symmetrical corridors spanning over a 20,000 square feet Club Lounge on level one. The two sides of the central axle of the club coined -- Fire and Water Court -- regulates a foray of natural lighting with an impressive open sky roof akin to a Roman Impluvium. Secondary elements are peaked on the wings, underlying the club's composition of an enduring flow of a stellar clubbing experience -- with international DJ Mass Ramli behind the decks. Choose from VLV's exclusive selection of alcoholic delights, and take to the dance floor in high spirits.

Head past the club lounge and guests will find themselves in the lush dining areas of the Restaurant on level two. Amidst the grandeur of the restaurant, guests will enjoy a modern Chinese cuisine re-imagined by Executive Head Chef Martin Foo. Here you can find dishes such as Chairman's Crab, a mouth-watering signature dish featuring the freshest succulent crab, served with fish roe topped with bonito flakes. For maximum delight, order Chef Martin's specialty dish -- the VLV Peking Duck with a choice of Goma Hoisin or Truffle Foie Gras sauce. Paintings and mosaics are also commonplace, and many examples of these have been preserved in VLV today, amplifying the venue as the perfect combination to host communal dinner parties and private banquets.

VLV Riverside -- an alfresco dining venue offering a variety of live seafood will soon be launched.

Dolores Au -- CEO, VLV Singapore, commented, "VLV's entertainment and dining concepts matched with a pristine setting will bring guests to experience an abode of comfort, intimacy and space. Our guests will enjoy the multi-entertainment offerings, complemented with bespoke art accessories designed to encapsulate more than just the old-world charm of the venue. An example of tradition and modern sophistication co-existing, we pride ourselves on a modern take on the world stage -- positioning ourselves as a destination of choices in itself."

Encompassing a total guest experience from the first encounter till the last, VLV captures the totality of a day to night experience, bringing travellers and locals alike under one interconnected mix of unique culinary and entertainment offerings. Guests can now look forward to the warm welcome of the vibrant VLV. For more information, visit http://www.vlv.life/

