

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks followed their U.S. peers higher to hit 19-month highs on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen painted a largely upbeat picture of the world's largest economy during the first day of her two-day testimony and indicated the central bank could raise short-term interest rates at its next policy meeting in March.



Chinese shares bucked the regional trend to end a tad lower, with the Shanghai Composite closing down 4.94 points or 0.15 percent at 3,212.99, dragged down by materials and industrial stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 292 points or 1.23 percent at 23,994 in late trade.



Japanese shares rose sharply as the yen's weakness lifted exporters and the prospects of a U.S. rate rise lifted U.S. Treasury yields and helped spur a broad-based rally in banks and insurers. The Nikkei average climbed 199 points or 1.03 percent to 19,437.98 while the broader Topix index closed 0.95 percent higher at 1553.69.



Exporters Canon, Hitachi, Honda and Panasonic rallied 1-3 percent while banks Mitsubishi UFJ financial, Mizuho Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial gained 1-2 percent. Insurer Dai-ichi Life Holdings and rival MS&AD Insurance climbed around 4 percent each.



SoftBank Corp advanced 1.6 percent after the Internet and telecommunication giant said it would acquire U.S.-based private equity firm and asset manager Fortress Investment Group LLC for about $3.3 billion in cash. Electronics conglomerate Toshiba slumped 8.6 percent after reports of potential misconduct in its U.S. nuclear unit.



Australian shares climbed after U.S. equity indexes hit record closing highs overnight and the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed a sharp rise in Australian consumer confidence, paving the way for higher interest rates in 2017.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 53.90 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 5.809.10, its highest level in almost two years. The broader All Ordinaries index finished 48.20 points or 0.83 percent higher at 5,859.10.



Banks were among the best performers, with Commonwealth climbing 2.3 percent after it posted record first-half cash profit. The other three big banks rose between 1.3 percent and 2.4 percent.



Mining giant BHP Billiton and smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group gained over 1 percent each. Origin Energy shed 0.7 percent after the oil & gas producer announced it is taking an A$1.9 billion non-cash impairment charge on its half-year results.



Retail giant Wesfarmers rallied 2.9 percent on reporting solid first-half results and outlining plans for an initial public offering of OfficeWorks. Building materials maker Boral soared over 6 percent and biotech firm CSL added 2.9 percent after unveiling their half-year results.



Fast food giant Domino Pizza fell more than 14 percent after recent reports about underpayment of wages and penalties across its franchise network. Broadcasting company Seven West Media tumbled 5.8 percent on reporting a 91 percent fall in first-half net profit on higher costs and divestments.



Seoul shares gained ground after Yellen sounded upbeat on the economy during testimony on Capitol Hill. The benchmark Kospi rose 9.29 points or 0.45 percent to 2,083.86, led by automakers with Hyundai Motor shares rising nearly 4 percent to 145,500 won. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.4 percent to snap its six-day losing streak.



In economic releases, figures from Statistics Korea showed that the country's unemployment rate held steady at the start of the year despite continued contraction in the manufacturing sector.



New Zealand shares rose, with the benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index closing 29.14 points or 0.41 percent higher at 7,180.03. Sky Network Television climbed 3.4 percent on bargain hunting after a string of losses.



Spark New Zealand rallied 2.5 percent ahead of its earnings release scheduled for Friday. Pacific Edge shares jumped 6 percent after the cancer diagnostics company undertook a share placement.



Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.4 percent, shrugging off downbeat retail sales data. Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was marginally higher and the Taiwan Weighted gained 0.8 percent while India's Sensex was declining 0.6 percent in the wake of disappointing third-quarter earnings from the likes of Tata Motors, DLF and Sun Pharma.



Overnight, U.S. stocks eked out modest gains to hit fresh record closing highs, with banks leading the surge on hopes that they would benefit from a higher interest rate environment. The Dow rose by half a percent, the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent.



