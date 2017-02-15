ALTEN Places its Expertise at the Service of Jaguar to Boost Engine Performance

PARIS, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

World leader in Engineering and Technology Consulting, ALTEN has just announced its collaboration with Jaguar, the iconic vehicle manufacturer, on the design and development of new engines, encompassing their calibration and optimization to enhance performance.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/468019/Alten_Logo.jpg )



Working on powertrain engineering, several ALTEN teams are currently dedicated to designing, steering the development and testing the new engines. Meanwhile, other teams are focused on upgrading all the criteria that directly foster performance (power, comfort, safety, fuel consumption, pollution...). Balancing all these criteria requires the involvement of high-skilled powertrain professionals, such as ALTEN engineers that possess a comprehensive view of their project. A high level of excellence and work packages arrangements are the company's specific features that appeal to vehicle manufacturers.

Representing more than 20% of the 2016 turnover, automobile is one of the key sectors that drives ALTEN's success. The engineering consultancy is currently putting its leading-edge technological skills and its specialized teams at the service of the major world manufacturers. Together, ALTEN and its clients deliver innovative answers to the technical challenges posed by the upcoming car of the future: improving energy performance, autonomous cars, hybrid engines or automatic parking systems are on the verge of permanently changing vehicles and driving patterns.

About ALTEN

World leader in engineering and technology consulting, ALTEN carries out studies and conception projects for world-leading companies in the industrial, telecommunications and services sectors (Technical Departments and IT Departments). Created in 1988, the ALTEN group has a workforce of 24,000 in 20 countries, including 88% of top engineers. Its turnover reached 1.748 billion€ in 2016.

Clients: Airbus, Total, Volvo, Safran, Orange, Alstom, PSA, Renault, Bouygues, SFR, EDF, Volkswagen, BNP Paribas, Thales, Crédit Agricole, Jaguar...

For information, visit http://www.alten.com