SolarEdge, the Israel-headquartered developer of DC power optimizers, solar inverters and storage solutions, has posted solid second quarter (Q2) 2017 financial results, revealing a record gross margin of 35% and revenues of $111.5 million.

Although a 13% contraction on Q1 2017, SolarEdge's revenues for the quarter (ended December 31, 2016, but classed in Israeli accounting terms as Q2 2017) were close to initial projections. Sights were lowered on an anticipated slowdown in the U.S. residential solar market, from where the company draws the bulk of its revenues.

Of the 413 MW of inverters shipped in the quarter, 271 MW were shipped in North America. In hard numbers terms, Q2 saw SolarEdge ship 1.3 million power optimizers and 57,000 inverters globally, generating $24.7 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...