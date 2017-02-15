Hitachi Zosen Corporation (TOKYO:7004) has announced that it received an order today from a major Chinese manufacturer of large marine diesel engines, Dalian Marine Diesel Co., Ltd., for two units of a high-pressure selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system. This represents the first commercial order for exhaust gas removal equipment compliant with Tier III nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission standards* taking effect in January 2016 by one of Japan's leading manufacturers of large marine diesel engines.

High-pressure SCR system (image for illustrative purposes only) (Photo: Business Wire)

Project outline

The SCR system will be installed in chemical tankers owned by a European shipping enterprise. Hitachi Zosen will deliver to Dalian Marine Diesel, which was contracted to manufacture the marine diesel engines by Chinese shipyard AVIC Dingheng Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

The order comes as a result of the high reliability of the system and makes Hitachi Zosen the global frontrunner in supplying systems designed to support maritime transport in compliance with environmental regulations.

"Hitachi Zosen is the only commercial distributor officially approved by the world's leading licensor of large low-speed marine diesel engines, MAN Diesel Turbo SE (Germany). We aim to make our marine SCR system the de facto standard of equipment compliant with Tier III environmental regulations," says Jitsuhiro Yamaguchi, director of the Marine Machinery & SCR Systems Business Unit.

Order outline

1. Client: Dalian Marine Diesel Co., Ltd.

2. Head contractor: Masuno Corporation

3. Shipyard: AVIC Dingheng Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

4. Vessel: Chemical tanker (7,999 DWT) x 2 units

5. System: High-pressure marine SCR system x 2 units

6. Delivery: 1st unit October 2017 2nd unit November 2017

For the full text, please visit: http://www.hitachizosen.co.jp/english/release/2017/02/002497.html

Contacts:

Media Contact

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Shinsaku Sugimoto, +81-6-6569-0013

Katsuhiro Nagai, +81-3-6404-0802

Public Relations Section

E-mail: PR_section@hitachizosen.co.jp

URL: http://www.hitachizosen.co.jp/english/index.html