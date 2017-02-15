Online printer offers even faster Standard delivery for almost all products in the UK

The online printer UNITEDPRINT SE, owner of the renowned brand print24.com, introduces its new Standard and Express Delivery with even faster delivery times for the majority of its product portfolio within the United Kingdom!

Many Top sellers are now available with the new Fast Delivery Service, such as Posters, Flyers, Brochures and Business cards! The online printer promises one day faster delivery when using the Standard or Express delivery option.

"We are very proud of being able to reduce the delivery times for our most popular products without cutting down on quality or increasing prices", explains Ali Jason Bazooband, Managing Director for Innovation/Marketing of print24.com, "Having said that, our Fast Delivery Service is available for all our customers within the UK!" The new service is valid indefinitely for most of print24's top-selling products - without any surcharge or extra costs.

print24.com is a UNITEDPRINT SE brand, a global and innovation-oriented e-commerce company for print and media. As one of Europe's leading online print shops, UNITEDPRINT SE employs a staff of around 700 people and operates the renowned brands print24, Easyprint, Unitedprint, getprint, printwhat, FIRSTPRINT, DDK PRINT BIG, infowerk, and Unitedprint Shop Services (USS) in 26 locations worldwide (in Germany, 21 other European countries, and in Brazil, China, Canada, and the US). In addition to the standard print products, Unitedprint provides its customers with high-quality products and services ranging from textile printing, photo printing, large-format printing, advertising material, advertising equipment and the hospitality/gastronomy sectors.

