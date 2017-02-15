EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 15, 2017 SHARES



KONECRANES PLC: SHARE CONVERSION



A total of 7,450,000 B-shares converted into A-shares will be traded together with the old A-shares of Konecranes Plc as of February 16, 2017.



Identifiers of Konecranes Plc's share:



Trading code: KCR ISIN code: FI0009005870 Orderbook id: 24284 Number of shares: 70,722,342



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 15. HELMIKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET



KONECRANES OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO



Konecranes Oyj:n B-osakkeista A-osakkeiksi muunnetut 7 450 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Konecranes Oyj:n A-osakkeiden kanssa 16. helmikuuta 2017 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: KCR ISIN-koodi: FI0009005870 id: 24284 Osakemäärä: 70 722 342



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260