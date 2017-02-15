Kitron ASA: Kitron receives communications order from KONGSBERG

(2017-02-15) Kitron has received a NOK 120 million order from Kongsberg Defence Systems (KONGSBERG) for military communications equipment.

The equipment to be supplied is related to a contract for deliveries to KONGSBERG portfolio of projects in communication equipment.

Under this contract Kitron will supply various communications products, materials kits, technical services and test equipment. Manufacturing and technical services will be provided by Kitron in Arendal. The contract scope has an estimated value of NOK 120 million, and deliveries will take place from 2017 to 2020.

"In line with Kitron's strategy of expanding service revenues, we have over the past years worked closely with KONGSBERG to expand our cooperation to include support and services for KONGSBERG's clients. This order shows that this strategy has succeeded and it further strengthens the close cooperation between KONGSBERG and Kitron", said Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director of Kitron Norway.

Frank Stoelan, Executive Vice President of Kongsberg Defence Systems, said:

"Kitron and KONGSBERG have a strong and professional cooperation and this secures continued delivery of world class communication equipment to our customers. Both companies must be able to be at the competitive edge, and the dedicated people we have makes this possible."

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Defence, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 1.95 billion in 2015 and has about 1 250 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

