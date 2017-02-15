

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation accelerated further in January to the highest level in more than four years, confirming the flash data published earlier, latest figures from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 1.6 percent climb in the preceding month. That was in line with the preliminary figure published on January 31.



This was the highest inflation since October 2014, when prices had grown 3.5 percent.



Housing costs grew notably by 7.4 percent annually in January, largely caused by higher electricity prices. Transport charges surged 7.6 percent on increased fuel prices.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 in January as estimated, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in December.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.9 percent yearly in January instead of a 3.0 percent increase reported earlier. However, it was faster than the 1.4 percent climb in December.



Month-on-month, the HICP dropped 1.0 percent in January, revised from a 0.9 percent decline seen in the flash data.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX