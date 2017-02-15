Board employee representative Bill-Owe Johansson has announced that he will withdraw from the Supervisory Board after Tryg's annual general meeting on 8 March 2017. At the employee election in 2016, the Swedish employees elected Elias Bakk as personal substitute for Bill-Owe Johansson. Elias Bakk will enter Tryg's Supervisory Board on 8 March 2017.



After 8 March 2017, the employee representatives of Tryg's Supervisory Board are:



- Tina Snejbjerg



- Lone Hansen



- Tom Eileng



- Elias Bakk



