Board employee representative Bill-Owe Johansson has announced that he will withdraw from the Supervisory Board after Tryg's annual general meeting on 8 March 2017. At the employee election in 2016, the Swedish employees elected Elias Bakk as personal substitute for Bill-Owe Johansson. Elias Bakk will enter Tryg's Supervisory Board on 8 March 2017.
After 8 March 2017, the employee representatives of Tryg's Supervisory Board are:
- Tina Snejbjerg
- Lone Hansen
- Tom Eileng
- Elias Bakk
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615093
