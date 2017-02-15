The following information is based on a press release from Marine Harvest ASA (Marine Harvest) published on February 15, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The board of Marine Harvest has resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 2.80 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is February 24, 2017. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations 3.5.3.6.1 adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlyings specified with 100 % dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Marine Harvest (MHGN, MHG).



For further information please see the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615094