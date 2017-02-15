Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Internet Of Things Market Forecast 2016-2023" report to their offering.
Market drivers for Internet of things are increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms, exponential increase in Internet usage, development of cheaper and smarter sensors, growth of high speed networking technologies, rapidly growing online population demanding interconnectivity of objects, growth in venture capital investment in IoT industry and potential to streamline and deliver greater time and cost savings.
Consumer electronics is the biggest application segment for IoT and constitutes almost 30% market share. Software and services will be the largest market in the forecast period. Data management has the largest share of the IoT software solution market and it is expected that it will continue in a similar fashion during the forecast period. It is predicted that security solution will show very good growth in the forecast period due to increasing cyber threats and attacks. Device management platform will dominate the IoT platforms market due to huge increase in number of connected devices all over the world.
Factors that will restrain market growth are shortage of skilled and trained workers, lack of universally accepted standards and security concerns.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Scope
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
Market Summary
Key Findings
Product Benchmarking
4. Market Overview
Drivers And Impact
Restrains And Impact
5. Europe
6. Market By Platforms
Device Management Platforms
Application Management Platforms
Network Management Platforms
7. Market By Software Solution
Real Time Streaming Analytics
Security Solution
Data Management
Remote Monitoring System
Network Bandwidth Management
8. Market By Service
Professional Service
Deployment And Integration
Support And Maintenance
Consulting Services
Managed Services
9. Market By Application
Building And Home Automation
Smart Energy
Smart Manufacturing
Connected Logistics
Connected Health
Smart Retail
Smart Mobility And Transport
Security And Emergencies
Smart Environment
10. Key Analytical
Force Analysis
Top Three Market Trends
Top Three Geographies
Top Three Market Analysis
Mergers And Acquisitions
11. Competitive Analysis
Ibm Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Sap Se
Ptc, Inc.
General Electric
