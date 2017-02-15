Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Internet Of Things Market Forecast 2016-2023" report to their offering.

Market drivers for Internet of things are increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms, exponential increase in Internet usage, development of cheaper and smarter sensors, growth of high speed networking technologies, rapidly growing online population demanding interconnectivity of objects, growth in venture capital investment in IoT industry and potential to streamline and deliver greater time and cost savings.

Consumer electronics is the biggest application segment for IoT and constitutes almost 30% market share. Software and services will be the largest market in the forecast period. Data management has the largest share of the IoT software solution market and it is expected that it will continue in a similar fashion during the forecast period. It is predicted that security solution will show very good growth in the forecast period due to increasing cyber threats and attacks. Device management platform will dominate the IoT platforms market due to huge increase in number of connected devices all over the world.

Factors that will restrain market growth are shortage of skilled and trained workers, lack of universally accepted standards and security concerns.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Scope

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

Market Summary

Key Findings

Product Benchmarking

4. Market Overview

Drivers And Impact

Restrains And Impact

5. Europe

6. Market By Platforms

Device Management Platforms

Application Management Platforms

Network Management Platforms

7. Market By Software Solution

Real Time Streaming Analytics

Security Solution

Data Management

Remote Monitoring System

Network Bandwidth Management

8. Market By Service

Professional Service

Deployment And Integration

Support And Maintenance

Consulting Services

Managed Services

9. Market By Application

Building And Home Automation

Smart Energy

Smart Manufacturing

Connected Logistics

Connected Health

Smart Retail

Smart Mobility And Transport

Security And Emergencies

Smart Environment

10. Key Analytical

Force Analysis

Top Three Market Trends

Top Three Geographies

Top Three Market Analysis

Mergers And Acquisitions

11. Competitive Analysis

Ibm Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Sap Se

Ptc, Inc.

General Electric

