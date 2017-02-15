Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, February 15
TR-1 (i) NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|2. Reason for the notification
|State Yes/No
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may
result in the acquisiton of shares already issued to which voting
rights are attached
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify): Shares in Issue
|Yes
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):
|Invesco Ltd
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):
|5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is
crossed or reached if different) (v):
|10 February 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|15 February 2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
|23%,22%,21%,20%,19%
|8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous to the triggering transaction (vi)
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (vii)
|Number of Shares
|Number of Voting Rights (viii)
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
(ix)
|% of voting rights
|Direct
|Direct
(x)
|Indirect (x)
|Direct
|Indirect
GB00B05NYM32
27,823,365
27,823,365
27,823,365
19.93%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (xii)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date (xiii)
|Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xiv)
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Total (A+B)
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|27,823,365
|19.93%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial
instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xv):
|Invesco Asset Management Limited - 27,823,365
Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
|13. Additional information:
|14. Contact name:
|Kelly Nice
|15. Contact telephone number:
|0203 753 1000