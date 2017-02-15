sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 15.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.02.2017 | 10:59
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, February 15

TR-1 (i) NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

2. Reason for the notificationState Yes/No
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may
result in the acquisiton of shares already issued to which voting
rights are attached
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify): Shares in IssueYes

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):
Invesco Ltd
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):
5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is
crossed or reached if different) (v):		10 February 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:
15 February 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
23%,22%,21%,20%,19%
8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODESituation previous to the triggering transaction (vi)Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (vii)
Number of SharesNumber of Voting Rights (viii)Number of sharesNumber of voting rights
(ix)		% of voting rights
DirectDirect
(x)		Indirect (x)DirectIndirect


GB00B05NYM32

27,823,365

27,823,365

27,823,365

19.93%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (xii)

Type of financial instrumentExpiration date (xiii)Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xiv)Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights

Total (A+B)
Number of voting rights% of voting rights
27,823,36519.93%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial

instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xv):

Invesco Asset Management Limited - 27,823,365

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Kelly Nice
15. Contact telephone number:0203 753 1000

© 2017 PR Newswire