AM General to Showcase Innovative International Vehicle Offerings at IDEX 2017

World Premiere of the Company's New Multi-Purpose Truck Concept / International Debut of the HMMWV/Hawkeye Howitzer System / HMMWV Chassis Upgrades and Services/Support Business Highlighted

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AM General, the premiere Global Vehicle Solutions Provider, will showcase its innovative vehicle solutions, global reach and diversification at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) tradeshow held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Feb. 19 - 23, 2017, Booth 01-C20 in the U.S. Pavilion.

"IDEX 2017 is an excellent venue for AM General to display its diverse range of innovative products and services," said AM General Executive Vice President, International Defense, Larry Platt. "As the Company continues to expand and strengthen its partnerships in the region and around the globe, we will use this opportunity to engage current and potential customers, listen to their unique needs and offer them the most innovative, affordable mobility solutions available today to meet their demands."

AM General Exhibit Highlights:

Multi-Purpose Truck / MPT - Making its world premiere at IDEX 2017, the Multi-Purpose Truck (MPT) is a commercial base 4x4 platform chassis truck (cab and chassis) with 8,391 kg (18,500 lb) GVW and 2,359 kg (5,200 lb) payload capacity engineered to serve the extreme-environment needs of energy, mining, industrial, and government customers around the world. The MPT is engineered and designed based on existing and test-proven AM General components, Off-the-Shelf (OTS) AM General items, Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) items from other commercial vehicles and Military Commercial Off-the-Shelf (M-COTS) items. The MPT was designed to allow customers to configure payload modules based on their needs. The Cab & Chassis Base Platform is the base vehicle configuration. MPT modules can be developed by the purchasing country's engineering experts or, if needed, by AM General engineers. Modules can include several applicable configurations utilizing a 2-man cab. Other variants include the 2-man w/ Flat Bed, 2 + 6 Personnel Carrier, 4-man Base w/ Cargo box, and 9 Crew Capacity Vehicle.

HMMWV/Hawkeye Howitzer System - Making its international debut at IDEX 2017, the HMMWV/Hawkeye Howitzer System incorporates advances in protection, payload, suspensions and life-cycle sustainment at an affordable price to meet the unique expeditionary requirements of global customers. It exemplifies the steady evolution of the HMMWV based on customer feedback, battlefield experiences, and innovation.

Key Features

Hybrid Soft Recoil technology allows weapon to be paired with AM General HMMWV

Lightweight at less than 2,400 lbs. (1,100 kg)

Fires 360 degrees

Direct fire scope is digital camera in conjunction with the digital fire control

Most maintenance can be performed at unit level

Electronically controlled elevation and azimuth work with digital fire control

Growth potential for all features including a longer caliber cannon

Reduced maintenance costs due to efficient design

HMMWV Chassis Modernization - AM General is uniquely capable of tailoring upgrades and modernization programs that are based on the specific needs of each country. These modernization efforts can range from country specific fleet surveys that recommend a set of services or component upgrades... through offering a complete modernization program that will bring earlier HMMWVs to a configuration on par with new vehicles. The modernized chassis is designed for HMMWVs that will continue to be in the U.S. and international military fleets for 30-plus years. AM General's modernized chassis has been upgraded after more than 10 years of Research and Development investment to support heavier vehicle operating weights, thereby increasing payload capacity at the same time as providing full crew protection with modular and scaleable kitted armor. Additionally, the upgraded cooling system provides higher cooling capacity to ensure the HMMWV will meet or exceed all operational requirements at a heavier operating weight and in significantly higher temperature environments. Specific improvements include: 400-amp alternator; Enhanced air lift brackets; Front mounted AC condenser; heavy duty shocks; high capacity disc brakes; improved cooling with gear fan drive; reduced effort steering; increased load rated wheels; robust 3-piece frame rails; dedicated parking brake; rear differential improved cooling capacity.

HMMWV Parts, Service and Training - AM General is uniquely capable of providing parts, service and training on all HMMWV configurations built over the last 30 years and currently in service. AM General builds most of the critical spare parts including engine, transmission and suspension components and AM General certified parts are available through our global parts provider Brighton Cromwell. Representatives will be on hand to discuss the company's award-winning, worldwide supply chain management and field service support, dealer and technician training, advanced driver training and warranty support.

Media wishing to schedule interviews should call or e-mail Jeff Adams, 703-347-2276; e-mail: jeff.adams@amgeneral.com with the following information on their representative(s) who will attend the event:

Name

Affiliation

Title

Mailing and email addresses

Contact telephone number

About AM General

AM General designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers worldwide. Through its military business, the company is widely recognized as the world leader in design, engineer, manufacture and support of Light Tactical Vehicles, having produced and sustained more than 300,000 vehicles in over 60 countries. Its growing commercial business includes its wholly owned subsidiary, Mobility Ventures, designer and manufacturer of the acclaimed MV-1, the only American made vehicle specifically engineered from the ground up in support of wheelchair users and people with disabilities. AM General is also proud to have been selected by Mercedes-Benz to be its only contract manufacturer in the United States, producing the R-Class vehicle in Mishawaka, Ind. Additionally, the company was selected by the U.S. Postal Service to develop and test advanced automotive technologies for use in the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle program. AM General has more than five decades of experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com.

Media Contact:

Jeff Adams

Executive Director

Global Communications & Marketing / AM General

Phone: 703-347-2276

E-mail: jeff.adams@amgeneral.com