Cent Accounts From The JustForex Broker: New Trading Opportunities

BELMOPAN, Belize, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Trading on the Forex market requires a certain strategy which should be tested and improved. Most of traders are looking for the ways of testing their strategies without risk. Cent trading accounts are considered to be one of such ways.

JustForex never stands still and improves its services. The analytical team of the broker makes regular research of the market and the clients' feedback. The most convenient conditions for JustForex Cent accounts were determined based on their work. These accounts are now available for all clients of the company.

Trading on Cent account is conducted via one of the most popular trading platform - MetaTrader 4.

It can be used on any devices, including PC or mobile phones (Android, iOS). There is also a web-based terminal - Webtrader, which doesn't require installation.

The maximum leverage available for traders who use Cent accounts is 1:2000. The leverage can be easily changed through the Back Office or directly from the trading platform. The most traded currency pairs and metals have been chosen for this type of accounts. The spreads are floating from 2 pips. You can also find the detailed average spreads of every financial instrument on the website.

The main feature of Cent accounts is a lot size, which is only 1000 units of the base currency compared with 100 000 units for a standard lot. This means that a trader needs 100 times smaller amount of funds to make an order of the same trading volume on the Cent account. Thus this account type is a perfect choice for newbie traders or a useful tool for those who want to test their trading strategy.

Why to choose Cent account?

1. It can be an important step for your career of a Forex trader. Trading on cent account is closer to the reality than on demo one as it deals with real money. It helps to prepare psychologically for the real trading as you manage your own funds.

2. The margin requirements are significantly lower than on the Standard accounts. So, you don't need a big sum of money to start trading.

3. Trading strategies can be tested with this account type. It is possible to see the results of strategy within live trading with minimum risks.

JustForex team will be glad to see you among the clients. Get the advantage of being one of them register now and start your profitable trading. No matter what type of account you'll choose: Cent, Classic, NDD or ECN one, we will do our best to make the process of trading comfortable for you.

About JustForex

JustForex is a brand of IPCTradeInc., the activity of which is providing online trading services on the Forex market and an opportunity for traders with different trading experience to earn income by trading financial instruments.Customer orientation has allowed us to create such trading conditions that make your workdays as a trader bright, pleasant and comfortable. We know how valuable time is. We give you the opportunity to do yourfavoritething and not to be distracted with anything else. JustForex - just comfortable trading.

