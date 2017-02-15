Animal Feed Enzymes Market Size to Reach $2.67 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalanimal feed enzymes marketis expected to reach USD 2.67 billion by 2025, according to a new report conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising requirements for enhanced nutritional value and quality in meat & dairy products is estimated to provide significant scope for the consumption of key feed processing additives including enzymes, vitamins, and emulsifiers over the years ahead. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness regarding the vitality of animal protein intake is likely to play a crucial role in influencing the scenario of feed enzymes industry.

Phytases, carbohydrases, and proteases are the primary products used as enzymes that are utilized in different animal nutrition sectors including poultry, pigs, and ruminant. These products improve the performance of foodstuffs and make it easily digestible for the livestock categories.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Central & South America and Middle East & Africa are likely to witness growth on account of significantly increasing livestock farming and breeding activities in major parts of both the regions. This scenario is estimated to reflect mainly in Brazil , Argentina , Chile , Venezuela , Egypt , South Africa , and Saudi Arabia .

in 2015. These products help in the synthesis of carbohydrates into simple, digestible sugars. Proteases are rapidly gaining importance as key protein digestibility enhancers in animal foodstuffs & nutrition sectors, and the segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% over the next nine years. In May 2014 , Royal DSM N.V. launched a new product range of protease enzymes. This strategic move was implemented to keep up with the growing consumer requirements of animal proteins coupled with the rise in the meat consumption in developing nations.

, Royal DSM N.V. launched a new product range of protease enzymes. This strategic move was implemented to keep up with the growing consumer requirements of animal proteins coupled with the rise in the meat consumption in developing nations. The industry is highly concentrated in nature owing to the presence of numerous manufacturers on a global as well as regional level. This, in turn, has intensified the competitiveness of the industry over the recent years. Furthermore, the leading feed enzyme producers including Danisco A/S, Royal DSM N.V., and Novozymes accounted for more than 50% of the total market in 2015.

Other prominent players include BASF SE, ENMEX S.A. de C.V., Advanced Enzymes, Adisseo, Elanco, BioResource International, Inc., Beldem S.A., and AB Vista

Various prominent manufacturers have integrated business operations across the global value chain. These players are not only into manufacturing value-added enzymes, but they also have a strong presence in raw material supply, product distribution, and end-use sectors.

Grand View Research has segmented the global animal feed enzymes market by product, formulation, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Phytases Carbohydrases Proteases Others

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Liquid Dry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Poultry Pigs Ruminant Pets Aqua Equine

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Spain Russia Asia Pacific China India Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



