Cavotec will publish its 4Q16 Report & FY2016 Summary on Wednesday 22 February 2017 at approximately 12:00 CET. A conference call for shareholders, analysts and media will be held at 13:00 CET.



Participating on the conference call from Cavotec will be Ottonel Popesco, CEO and Kristiina Leppänen, CFO & IR. The meeting will start with some background on the 4Q16 results and will be followed by a Q&A session.



To ensure a prompt start to the meeting we kindly ask you to dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.



Conference call details: Dial-in number: +46 8 50 69 21 80 Conference ID number: 62 06 68 27



We look forward to your participation.



Investor Relationscontact: Kristiina Leppänen GroupChief Financial Officer & Investor Relations kristiina.leppanen@cavotec.com



Cavotec is a global engineering group that manufactures power transmission, distribution and control technologies that form the link between fixed and mobile equipment in the Ports & Maritime and Airports & Industry sectors. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.



The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Cavotec SA under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on February 15, 2017, 11:00 CET.



