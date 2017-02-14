Correction: Total bids amount accepted in each series were incorrect



Today Arion Bank completed an offering of 12-, 6- and 5-month commercial papers. In total, 28 bids were received for the total amount of ISK 4,540 million and offers worth ISK 2,680 million were accepted.



The 5-month series attracted 10 bids totaling ISK 1.640 million at a flat rate of 5.19% - 5.40%. Bids amounting to ISK 700 m at 5.24% flat rates were accepted.



The 6-month series attracted 11 bids totaling ISK 1,560 million in total at a flat rate of 5.19% - 5.40%. Bids amounting to ISK 1,100 m at 5.30% flat rates were accepted.



The 12-month series attracted 7 bids totaling ISK 1,340 million in total at a flat rate of 5.44% - 5.55%. Bids amounting to ISK 880 m at 5.49% flat rates were accepted



The commercial papers are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland 20 February.



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 856 7108.