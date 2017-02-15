WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 14-February-17
Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/02/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 9,049,785.45 10.0553
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/02/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 28,462,651.26 14.2313
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 273,381.39 17.0863
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 14/02/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,832,077.83 15.7313
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 14/02/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 200000 USD 2,122,044.10 10.6102
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1450000 USD 15,385,111.03 10.6104
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/02/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,371,006.62 12.61
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 281,152.57 13.3882
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,097,668.50 15.3306
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,179,151.54 15.455
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 14/02/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,512,473.63 10.8026
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 14/02/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4200000 USD 67,697,512.97 16.1185
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,222,790.49 17.4684
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 14/02/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 42,497,036.03 16.6655
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 288,651.25 13.7453
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 14/02/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 280,748.70 13.369
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,188,936.15 14.3245
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,254,920.81 17.4295
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,169,730.60 15.3882
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 14/02/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 18,184,771.41 9.9916
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 14/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,210,257.61 17.2869
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 14/02/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 276,152.84 17.2596
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,324,064.67 17.2963
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 14/02/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 23,269,647.00 12.9276
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,293,838.59 17.5729
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,519,933.25 15.0164
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 14/02/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,527,358.83 10.1817
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,228,269.46 17.3697
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 14/02/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6450000 USD 96,136,264.40 14.9048
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/02/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,925,294.87 5.6076
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/02/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 54,031,052.91 18.4722
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,018,916.16 15.6756
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 901,097.11 13.863
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 276,707.23 17.2942
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 14/02/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 286,210.96 17.8882
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/02/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,486,396.29 17.879
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 14/02/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,807,992.60 19.5692
