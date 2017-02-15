sprite-preloader
15.02.2017 | 11:11
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 15

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 14 February 2017 were:

174.15c Capital only USD (cents)
139.74p Capital only Sterling (pence)
174.97c Including current year income USD (cents) XD
140.39p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 164,333,108 Ordinary Shares in issue.


