Tryg A/S / Miscellaneous New board employee representative in Tryg A/S 15-Feb-2017 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Board employee representative Bill-Owe Johansson has announced that he will withdraw from the Supervisory Board after Tryg's annual general meeting on 8 March 2017. At the employee election in 2016, the Swedish employees elected Elias Bakk as personal substitute for Bill-Owe Johansson. Elias Bakk will enter Tryg's Supervisory Board on 8 March 2017. After 8 March 2017, the employee representatives of Tryg's Supervisory Board are: - Tina Snejbjerg - Lone Hansen - Tom Eileng - Elias Bakk Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=6 15093 News Source: NASDAQ OMX The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Tryg A/S . . . Denmark Phone: . Fax: . E-mail: . Internet: . ISIN: DK0060013274 Category Code: MSC TIDM: 0GBV Sequence No.: 3855 End of Announcement EQS News Service 544683 15-Feb-2017

February 15, 2017 04:43 ET (09:43 GMT)