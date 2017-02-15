Sophia Chong, Assistant Executive Director, HKTDC



HONG KONG, Feb 15, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The 27th HKTDC Education & Careers Expo opens on 23 February and continues through 26 February at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. More than 860 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions are set to join the expo, including educational institutions, consulting firms, professional associations, government departments, semi-government bodies and private enterprises. The expo provides a wealth of information on further studies, continuous education and job opportunities and will be open to the public free of charge.The four-day fair will feature two major zones: Education Zone and Careers Zone. Different career and education theme days are set for each day for visitors to grasp the relevant information from various exhibitors and events.On-site recruitment for 2,300+ vacanciesThere will be four career theme days this year, including the newly launched Tech & Innovation (23 February), Arts (24 February) and Startup (26 February) theme days, as well as the ever-popular Electrical and Mechanical theme day (25 February). Each career theme day will spotlight the employment trends of relevant industries. A number of organisations, including Vocational Training Council (VTC), Arts Education Section of Education Bureau, Electrical and Mechanical Services Department and Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups will provide current industry trends, career prospects, advice on entering different industries and job availability, to help students and job seekers plan their career paths.At the Youth Zone, organisations from different sectors will offer young people information on further education and employment. Representatives from the Labour Department will also be on hand to introduce the Youth Employment and Training Programme, which is designed to support local youth employment, and provide information on different overseas employment and working holiday programmes. Representatives from different industries will also discuss various developments and career prospects.In addition, various government departments together with private and public organisations including the Police Force, Fire Services Department, Hong Kong Airport Authority, Aviation Security Company Limited and Centaline Property Agency Limited will accept on-the-spot job applications; a total of more than 2,300 job opportunities comprising summer jobs and internships are expected to be offered during the expo.Global educational institutions to showcase study and exchange opportunitiesOn education, the expo will gather consultants from different countries and regions to provide the latest updates on overseas study opportunities. This year's education theme days will focus on the Chinese mainland (23 February), Europe (25 February), Australia and New Zealand (26 February) as well as Japan (24 February), which is a new theme for this year. Representatives from educational institutions in these markets will host seminars for visitors to learn about the admission procedures, entry requirements and campus life in these destinations.Gathering various Consulate General (CG) offices and officially recognised bodies, the newly launched "International Exchange Village" will provide visitors with information and consultation service on studying and working abroad. Participating CG offices include Hungary, Korea, Mexico, Sweden and South Africa, as well as countries along the "Belt and Road" such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, Czech Republic, Iran and the Philippines. Students can explore education and exchange opportunities in these countries.What's more, the expo will provide information on further studies and continuous education in Hong Kong. Institutions such as the VTC, Hang Seng Management College, The Open University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Shue Yan University and YMC College of Careers will give details of different courses. Exhibitors such as Arts Education Section of Education Bureau, Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts and Baron School of Music will present arts and creative education opportunities, offering students different channels for advancing studies.100 fascinating events; celebrities to share workplace insightsClose to 100 activities will be held during the expo, including an assortment of seminars and talks on further studies, industry trends and working holiday programmes. Renowned speakers include Chairman of Commission of Youth Lau Ming-wai, experienced media person Stephen Chan, Chairman of a digital game company Sze Yan-ngai and Hong Kong Jockey Club apprentice jockey Kei Chiong, will have job experience sharings.Aside from seminars offering practical tips on taking TOEFL and IELTS examinations, the HKTDC has also invited Dr Au Yeung Wai-hoo (Ben Sir), Senior Lecturer at the Chinese Language and Literature Department of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and Yan Yuk-ki, author and consultant for the 5 Stars Chinese Compositions Series to host a seminar about Chinese writing skills in preparation for the Diploma of Secondary Education.The HKTDC will also collaborate with the VTC to showcase some of the innovative projects co-developed by its teachers and students. There will be an interactive technology experience showcase where visitors can experience the excitement of controlling robots via smart devices, virtual reality (VR) gaming and building a robotic boat.Date & Opening Hours: 23 February (Thursday) 10:30am-7pmCareer Theme Days: Tech & InnovationEducation Theme Days: Chinese mainlandDate & Opening Hours: 24 February (Friday) 10:30am-7pmCareer Theme Days: ArtsEducation Theme Days: JapanDate & Opening Hours: 25 February (Saturday) 10:30am-7pmCareer Theme Days: Electrical and MechanicalEducation Theme Days: EuropeDate & Opening Hours: 26 February (Sunday) 10:30am-6pmCareer Theme Days: StartupEducation Theme Days: Australia and New ZealandFair website: http://www.hktdc.com/hkeducationexpo/Photo download: http://bit.ly/2lJMZhmHighlighted videos:Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts: https://goo.gl/iex8z7Bridal Academy: https://goo.gl/fFQHTtHong Kong Federation of Youth Groups: https://goo.gl/ncPAc3HK E&M Trade Working Group: https://goo.gl/znG4TOMedia Registration:Media representatives wishing to cover the event may register on-site with their business cards and/or media identification.To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tcAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter @hktdc, LinkedIn.Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hktdcTwitter: http://www.twitter.com/hktdcLinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-councilSource: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.