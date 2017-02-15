Legionella Testing Market Size to Reach USD 352.6 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globallegionella testing marketis expected to reach USD 352.6 million by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. The increasing prevalence of Legionella-related disorders, along with requirements of rapid diagnostic procedures, is expected to drive the industry growth.

According to CDC, the number of people suffering from Legionnaires' disease was 4,548 in 2013. The incidence of pneumonia and related disorders is constantly rising due the contaminated environment. The rising incidence of Legionellosis will drive the market growth in the coming years, especially in the industrial sector.

The conventional bacterial testing is least preferred nowadays, since it is labor intensive and time consuming. Against the difficulties faced due to the conventional microbial testing methods, rapid automated tests are gaining popularity in the industry.

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

Water testing has been identified as the largest testing type segment in terms of revenue, due to increased water testing activities in various industries as a preventive measure to control infections

Water testing has also been projected as fastest growing segment over the forecast period followed by IVD testing

Among the types of water testing applications, microbial culture held the majority of market share in 2015 in terms revenue

On the other hand, PCR is expected to be the fastest growing water testing type over the forecast period

Urine antigen tests were identified as the largest IVD testing segment, while PCR is projected to be the fastest growing segment

Key market players in Legionella testing market include Beckman Coulter , Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Alere, Inc.; Roche Diagnostics; Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.; and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Grand View Research has segmented the legionella testing market on the basis of application, type, and region:

Legionella Testing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2025) Water Testing Microbial Culture DFA Stain PCR Others IVD Testing Blood Culture Urine Antigen Test DFA Stain PCR Others

Legionella Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



