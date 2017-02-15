After a successful pilot conducted by Vattenfall at the Parc Cynog Wind Farm in Wales, Nuon has said it is preparing for the construction of at least six new solar power plants at already existing/planned wind farms.

The solar parks will be able to utilize the infrastructure of the wind farms, which should significantly reduce project costs. The pilot study in Wales revealed that wind and solar generation complement each other and make for efficient use of the infrastructure capacity. "When the wind blows hard, there is less sun, and if there is a lot of sun it is usually less windy," explains Diederik Apotheker, team leader at Nuon Solar Energy. "Another plus is that we are already well known in the ...

