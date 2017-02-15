Emerging Cardiac Therapies Catalysed by Innovative Product and Next-generation Technology

Strong product pipeline will drive double-digit growth rates in the Western Europe and US markets, finds Frost & Sullivan's Transformational Health team

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The emerging cardiac therapies market in the United States and Western Europe is advancing at double-digit rates, propelled by the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures by interventional cardiologists, technology advancements, supportive reimbursement policies and rising aged population. Cardiac original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) must invest in product branding and procedure awareness among clinicians to overcome adoption barriers and ensure longevity in this sector.

"Partnerships and acquisitions are rampant and necessary for this market," said Transformational Health Industry Principal Sowmya Rajagopalan. "Strategic partnerships increase the capability of the companies to identify growth opportunities, gain first-mover advantage, and achieve significant product development in a highly consolidated ecosystem."

Market Analysis of Emerging Cardiac Therapies in the United States and Western Europe, Forecast to 2020, a recent insight from Frost & Sullivan's Advanced Medical Technology Growth Partnership Service program, explores four key market segments: transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR), endovascular aortic repair (EVAR), and left ventricular assisted device (LVAD). The insight provides revenue forecasts, reimbursement trends, drivers, restraints and top company profiles.

Competition will intensify over the next five years as new devices will launch with unique and innovative product and next-generation technology characteristics to capture maket share. However, the current emerging cardiac therapy implants market will get commoditised by 2030.

"Metronic, Boston Scientific, Abott Laboratories and Edwards Lifesciences are shifting away from traditional business models and engaging in the creation of revenue-generation product solutions and service-centric business models that create value for their customers rather than being a pure-play device manufacturer and seller. This will drive market penetration in the near term," noted Bhosale.

Noteworthy market drivers include:

The TAVI market will reach an estimated value of $3.79 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 16.5 per cent during 2015-2020.

by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 16.5 per cent during 2015-2020. In the US and Europe , there are about 500,000 potential patients eligible for TMVR. The procedure volume is expected to register a 15 to 35 per cent growth rate year-on-year until 2020. Germany is the largest market in Europe , followed by France , mainly due to favourable reimbursement and the willingness of physicians to adopt the new technology.

, there are about 500,000 potential patients eligible for TMVR. The procedure volume is expected to register a 15 to 35 per cent growth rate year-on-year until 2020. is the largest market in , followed by , mainly due to favourable reimbursement and the willingness of physicians to adopt the new technology. LVAD market lacks penetration in Europe and is driven by the US market. The segment will reach an estimated value of $1,829 million by 2020.

and is driven by the US market. The segment will reach an estimated value of by 2020. EVAR market will be worth $1.85 billion by 2020. Two major mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have set the pace for additional M&A activities as there are too many small participants fighting for minimal market share.

