TUI AG / Result of AGM TUI AG: Result of AGM 15-Feb-2017 / 11:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *TUI AG* *('TUI AG')* *Result of AGM* The Annual General Meeting of TUI AG was held at 10.00am on Tuesday 14 February 2017 at the TUI Arena, Expo Plaza 7, 30539 Hanover, Germany. All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and passed - the full results are given below. *% of *VOTES* *%* *VOTES *%* *VOTES* Issued *VOTES *FOR* AGAINST* *TOTAL* Share WITHHELD Capital * Voted* 1 No resolution required 2 446,217, 99.98 81,111 0.02 446,298, 76.03 130,060 764 875 3.1 445,027, 99.81 843,520 0.19 445,871, 75.95 558,291 797 317 3.2 444,925, 99.81 858,060 0.19 445,783, 75.94 606,806 025 085 3.3 444,947, 99.81 858,702 0.19 445,806, 75.94 623,247 659 361 3.4 444,914, 99.80 889,578 0.20 445,804, 75.94 625,264 766 344 3.5 444,918, 99.80 886,040 0.20 445,804, 75.94 624,921 647 687 3.6 444,922, 99.80 913,613 0.20 445,836, 75.95 593,298 697 310 3.7 444,890, 99.81 858,587 0.19 445,749, 75.93 680,415 606 193 4.1 391,307, 87.75 54,623,5 12.25 445,931, 75.96 498,086 945 77 522 4.2 444,918, 99.80 890,100 0.20 445,808, 75.94 621,095 413 513 4.3 444,885, 99.80 893,234 0.20 445,778, 75.94 651,197 177 411 4.4 444,864, 99.80 891,229 0.20 445,755, 75.93 673,803 076 305 4.5 444,874, 99.80 883,034 0.20 445,757, 75.93 671,713 861 895 4.6 444,666, 99.75 1,097,80 0.25 445,764, 75.93 665,356 445 7 252 4.7 444,860, 99.80 900,425 0.20 445,760, 75.93 668,942 241 666 4.8 444,842, 99.80 900,970 0.20 445,743, 75.93 685,969 669 639 4.9 444,876, 99.80 909,832 0.20 445,786, 75.94 642,587 957 789 4.10 444,866, 99.80 870,909 0.20 445,737, 75.93 692,013 686 595 4.11 444,895, 99.80 872,040 0.20 445,767, 75.93 662,336 232 272 4.12 444,877, 99.80 895,316 0.20 445,773, 75.94 656,418 874 190 4.13 444,867, 99.80 874,372 0.20 445,741, 75.93 688,025 211 583 4.14 441,563, 99.59 1,828,69 0.41 443,392, 75.53 3,037,32 596 1 287 1 4.15 444,864, 99.80 871,599 0.20 445,736, 75.93 693,173 836 435 4.16 444,854, 99.80 870,205 0.20 445,725, 75.93 704,523 880 085 4.17 444,856, 99.82 823,875 0.18 445,680, 75.92 749,180 305 180 4.18 443,887, 99.58 1,851,11 0.42 445,738, 75.93 691,416 076 6 192 4.19 444,874, 99.80 891,592 0.20 445,766, 75.93 663,159 857 449 4.20 444,831, 99.80 908,448 0.20 445,739, 75.93 690,059 101 549 4.21 444,872, 99.80 891,579 0.20 445,763, 75.93 665,938 091 670 4.22 444,873, 99.80 892,085 0.20 445,765, 75.93 660,597 751 836 4.23 444,862, 99.78 1,002,01 0.22 445,864, 75.95 565,127 465 6 481 4.24 444,869, 99.77 1,003,23 0.23 445,872, 75.95 556,574 297 7 534 4.25 444,869, 99.78 1,001,68 0.22 445,871, 75.95 557,764 412 2 094 5 444,735, 99.69 1,404,40 0.31 446,140, 76.00 289,340 665 3 068 6 439,173, 98.49 6,720,02 1.51 445,893, 75.96 535,973 038 5 063 Notes: 1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution. 2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do [1]. The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Phone: +49 (0)511 566-00 Fax: +49 (0)511 566-1901 E-mail: Investor.Relations@tui.com Internet: www.tuigroup.com ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG281, DE000TUAG299 WKN: TUAG00 , TUA G28, TUA G29 Listed: Regulated Market in Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt; London Category Code: RAG TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 3856 End of Announcement EQS News Service 544663 15-Feb-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b78e8a7665ae1d41c84fd9819f4e2030&application_id=544663&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

