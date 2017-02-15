2017-The Year in Which the Medical Technology Industry Sets Course

STUTTGART, Germany, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

From approvals and eHealth to digitisation and minituarisation-Medtec Europe sets key themes and introduces new formats

Besides regular topics such as the digitisation of the industry and ISO 13485, and now Brexit as well as the USA's exit from the Trans-Pacific Partnership TPP-2017 is going to be a year in which decision makers from the medical technology sector will be exposed to a particularly high number of questions and complex developments, which will set the course for the industry's future. Medtec Europe, taking place between 4 and 6 April 2017 in Stuttgart, will thus become one of the most exciting industry events in recent years.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130723/629764-a )



Medtec Meets Pharma

Next to topics related to the global economy, the increasing connection between medical technology and pharma is going to be one of the trade fair's focal points, which is now taking place for the 16th time. Whereas in the past the two sectors used to be in a rather competitive relationship with one another, current innovations are demonstrating the new mutually beneficial interplay between the two industries. Innovations in the technology sectors are leading to an increased use of medicine and vice versa. The boundaries between medical technology and medicine continue to blur. Depending on one's perspective, these combination products can be grouped in with either one of the two categories. The topic will be covered by several Medtec Europe knowledge and networking formats like, for example, the sessions Innovation in Drug Device Combination and Medtec meets Pharma in the seminar theatre. Anne Schumacher, Brand Director at UBM, the event organiser: "Starting this year, Medtec Europe is part of our pharma fair portfolio, which allows us to create very strong synergies both technically as well as in terms of exhibitors and industry visitors."

Digitisation and eHealth

Even at the Medtec Europe 2017, there is no getting around the main topic of digitisation. The Internet of Things, Industry 4.0 as well as mobile health are no longer exclusively tied to innovation but are now among the industry's business drivers. Renowned industry experts, like David Kleidermacher, CSO at Blackberry, will be sharing their relevant knowledge in Stuttgart with around 7.000 visitors from more than 70 countries.

Premiere: VDMA Forum

The VDMA Forum. Since 2016, the VDMA has been the fair's contributor of ideas and supports the fair management in conceptualisation, promotion, organisation and execution. As in the last few years, there will be a common booth, where 15 exhibitors will present across 130m². This year, the VDMA will also, for the first time, use Hall 3 to organise the VDMA Forum, a platform where exhibitors will promote their innovations in the form of short presentations. The Medtec Europe will thereby strengthen its position as a fair covering value creation along the entire production chain.

Additional Premiere: Trade Conference Medical Device Manufacturing, organized in co-operartion with Fraunhofer IPA

A further addition is a day-long trade conference in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute, IPA, on the topic of Medical Device Manufacturing. This format is specially targeted at decision makers from research and development, medical engineers and product developers. The participants will have the chance to deepen their knowledge in regard to topics such as "3D-Printing in Medical Technology" at a scientifically high level.A number of well-known speakers will be part of the conference, including Prof. Russel Harris from the University of Leeds, as well as Andreas Lauth, Technology Director at the Bauerfeind AG.

Start-up Academy

Even though just ten companies from the medical technology industry collectively earned 37 percent of global revenue in 2015*, the industry continues to look more and more closely at start-ups. These small and dynamic businesses are capable of bringing new innovations on the market in very short development times, thus giving the industry strong impulses. The Medtec Europe, as part of the Start-up Academy, provides selected European founders with the possibility to present themselves to an international trade audience free of charge. During their short presentations, visitors can learn about the new developments and evaluate possibilities for partnership and collaboration.

* Source: EvaluateMedTech, September 2016

UBM EMEA

UBM EMEA connects people and creates opportunities for companies across five continents to develop new business, meet customers, launch newproducts,promote their brands and expand their markets. Through premier brandssuch as Medtec, CPhI, IFSEC, Ecobuild, Seatrade, and many others, UBM EMEA exhibitions, conferences, awards programs, publications, websites and training andcertificationprograms are an integral part of the marketing plans of companies across seven industry sectors.

UBM EMEA IS COMMITTED TO THE CONTINUAL IMPROVEMENT OF SUSTAINABILITY

To ensure long term profitability, UBM EMEA aims to be a leader in sustainable business, aligning all key business decisions with our sustainability strategy. UBM EMEA sees it as fundamental that we are conscious of the impact that our actions have on the environment and the communities in which we operate. UBM EMEA strives to manage its impact by ensuring that the principles of sustainability are at the core of all our activities. A corner stone to our journey towards sustainability is our certification to the ISO 20121 Sustainable Event Management System. UBM EMEA is one of the first major organisers to successfully implement and certify our sustainable event management system against the International Standard ISO 20121.

Medtec Europe

Medtec Europe is one of the leading B2B trade shows for medical devices and components in Europe, providing direct access to newest medical technologies and solutions along the entire supply chain of medical device development and production.

Excellent learning opportunities and diverse possibilities for matchmaking and networking within and between the different segments complement the Medtec Experience and draw over 6500 visitors and over 600 exhibitors from 64 countries each year.

Medtec Europe, is going to be held for the 16th time, from April 4-6 2017 in Stuttgart, Germany.