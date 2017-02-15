Should You Buy Snap Stock?Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) have more than tripled since the company held its initial public offering (IPO) in 2012. An explosion in profits, not to mention a corresponding rise in Facebook user growth, kept the stock on an upward track.But now, Facebook is facing the ultimate challenger: Snap Inc.These two social media stocks are set to collide after the Snap IPO comes to fruition. Many analysts are worried about this Snapchat IPO, because it could potentially harm FB stock, but I'm.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...