Nemaura Medical Inc. (OTC BB:NMRD), ("Nemaura"), a medical device company developing a non-invasive, needle-free, pain-free, daily-disposable, and cost effective wireless CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) patch known as sugarBEAT today announced that its multicentre open label clinical study has been selected for poster exhibit at the Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) Conference in Paris from the 15th to 18th February 2017.

The poster will illustrate sugarBEAT's miniaturized wireless format, as a discreet coin sized oval device less than 10mm in height, and also showcase the sugarBEAT mobile phone application which is designed to display blood glucose readings at any point in time and provide summary ambulatory glucose profiles (AGP).

The company expects to launch sugarBEAT in Europe this year through its European Licensee, and following two rounds of discussions with the FDA Nemaura has completed its clinical investigation plan (CIP) for a PMA application, and expects to complete the studies for a PMA submission by the end of the year.

SugarBEAT is expected to be cost competitive due to its non-invasive design and low-cost consumables. These consist of a reusable electronic body-worn device and daily disposable patches, linked to a smart phone app.

Nemaura Medical CEO Dr Faz Chowdhury said: "Our sugarBEAT technology is a more flexible way for anyone living with diabetes to monitor their glucose levels. Users can choose which days to wear the patch, without having to endure long wear durations of up to 14 days".

The 10th annual conference on Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes will attract over 2,500 delegates from all over the globe. The conference is attended by the world's leading researchers, clinical practitioners and Industry/corporate professionals, and provides a forum for lively exchange of ideas and research relating to technologies, treatment and prevention of diabetes related illnesses.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical is developing the sugarBEAT System as a non-invasive, needle-free, pain-free and cost-effective wireless, continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM) for use as an adjunct device for blood glucose monitoring. Further opportunity may exist for use of the device in intensive care hospital settings, where continuous glucose monitoring is critical.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, and may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to regulatory approvals and the success of Nemaura's ongoing studies, including the safety and efficacy of Nemaura's sugarBEAT CGM System, the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura's ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura and its partners' ability to develop, market and sell the sugarBEAT System, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to its sugarBEAT System. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the current year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Nemaura undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

