Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced a partnership with Frontline Services B.V.-a Dutch expert in customer contact center solutions-to sell Verint solutions and services in the Dutch market, as it works toward becoming a strategic partner within the first year of partnership.

Frontline is focused on offering Verint's Workforce Optimization (WFO) portfolio across the Netherlands, making these solutions more widely available and providing organizations with the visibility they need to improve customer service processes and workforce performance. Using WFO, also enables companies to deliver omnichannel intelligence to drive revenue and competitive advantage, and to enhance compliance and security.

Frontline focuses on driving high-quality customer service experiences. The customer contact department is at the heart of the organization to help ensure that its operations are running efficiently. Frontline has extensive experience selling solutions for the contact center and is equipped to help customers and demonstrate the ROI of Verint's Workforce Optimization solutions.

"Frontline's great track record in the service sector and highly experienced employees enable it to provide excellent sales and services expertise with a laser focus on the customer," says Mike Pryke-Smith, vice president strategic partnerships, EMEA, Verint.

Marcel Reuvers, CEO at Frontline, adds "Verint solutions focus on customer engagement, which is right up our alley. Together, we aim to help organizations create great customer experiences, which are essential for building and maintaining strong customer relationships, and preventing client attrition."

The agreement with Frontline was signed in October 2016.

About Frontline

Frontline is an expert in customer contact solutions. These solutions include advanced technologies such as call recording, WFM and integration of CRM ERP solutions. Frontline's customers are, just like Frontline itself, customer centric. The customer contact centre is the heart of their organizations, and their main focus is the accessibility and proper management of each customer contact. Your customers have expectations on their experience with you, and Frontline can help you improve your customer experience. www.frontline.nl

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, more than 10,000 organizations in approximately 180 countries-including over 80 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we're creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.

