INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- BidPal, the leading mobile fundraising platform helping nonprofits raise more money, announced that Parrish Snyder has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Click to Tweet.

"What struck me most about BidPal from the very beginning was its singular pursuit to do good with technology," said Snyder. "Beyond the opportunity to continue the evolution of such a great business, the passion and commitment of the team to advancing our customers' causes is such an inspiration."

Since 2005, Snyder has been leading sales and business development efforts for some of the country's most innovative entrepreneurial companies. He most recently was Executive Vice President of Global Accounts for Tongal, a trailblazer in the advertising industry that connects businesses in need of creative work with an always-on network of writers, directors and production companies. At Tongal, which was recognized by Inc. Magazine as a fastest growing company the previous two years and by Ad Age's Top 10 Agency A-List this year, he helped grow the business from founder-driven early sales to a proven and scalable revenue model servicing an extensive Fortune 500 client base.

"Parrish has a fantastic track record of building and leading teams to create long-term value," said Steve Johns, BidPal CEO. "As BidPal continues our rapid growth -- with subscriber count up by 32 percent in 2016 -- it's clear that Parrish has the right combination of commitment to our culture and drive to succeed to help us take BidPal to the next level."

Karrie Wozniak, previously the Vice President of Sales & Marketing at BidPal, will transition to Vice President of Marketing. Said Wozniak, "BidPal's mission is to help engage and connect more donors to causes. The opportunity to keep advancing that mission on a broader strategic level in marketing is key to our growth plans."

In December, BidPal announced it had raised an additional $6 million equity to

accelerate product development and business expansion.

Snyder earned his bachelor's degree from the Farmer School of Business at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill. He is a resident of Chicago.

About BidPal, Inc.

BidPal creates mobile fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors and raise more money. Our Cloud-based mobile and payment solutions have helped nearly 2,800 organizations raise more than $1 billion through 8,300 events and connect with over one million unique donors. BidPal was ranked #74 on the 2013 Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies and #1 in Indiana. Connect with us on Facebook at Twitter.

