Cold Chain Market Size to Reach USD 381.68 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The globalcold chain marketis anticipated to reach USD 381.68 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The expansion of trade over the years has arisen the necessity of making improvements in the packaging of crops as such, the materials used for packaging play a major role in enhancing the storage life.

The development of cold chain is largely responsible for the reduction of wastage of perishable commodities and is vital for the growth of the food sector. Governments across globe provide key services, such as public infrastructure and legislation, which help in facilitating the refrigerated storage development. Furthermore, service providers train employees to enhance technical expertise in the operation and maintenance of specialized facilities.

Emerging countries such as India, Brazil, China, and Mexico are currently undergoing a rapid transition to a consumer-led economy. The retailers in these regions have ample opportunities to expand and grow, owing to the prevailing large number of middle-class income consumers. Advancements in the technology have enabled service providers to penetrate the emerging markets with innovative solutions to help solve issues relating to complex transportation.

Investment in warehouse automation has been increasing over the past years to meet the customer requirements. High capital investment, running costs, and scalability of different picking methods are the key factors that restrain the market players to automate the warehouses. Furthermore, the growing application of telematics in logistics and transportation is likely to spur the refrigerated transportation market demand.

The retailers and franchise customer have vertical integration with the cold chain service providers to ensure the safety and quality of the product. The lack of cold chain facilities in less-developed economies made retailers to invest heavily in developing own cold chain logistics systems.

The increasing penetration of connected devices and growing usage of RFID, barcode scanners in the refrigerated warehouse is anticipated to drive the monitoring components segment demand over the projected period. The service providers are focusing on adopting new technologies such as cloud technology to enhance the overall logistics performance.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The storage type segment dominates the market in terms of revenue

The containerization of perishable products is expected to increase the demand for refrigerated containers over the forecast period

The rapid detection methods, such as nucleic acid-based, immunological-based, and biosensor-based foodborne detection methods, are gaining traction in the market

The processed food application is expected to register a high CAGR of 12.1% over the projected period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to portray a high growth rate over the forecast period

region is expected to portray a high growth rate over the forecast period The rising popularity of quick-service restaurants, technological advancements in food packaging, and modern retail trade are driving the processed food application

The key market players include Lineage Logistics (U.S.), Nordic Logistics (U.S.), Swire Group (UK ), and Wabash National Corporation (U.S.)

Grand View Research has segmented the cold chain market based on type, application, and region:

Cold Chain Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Storage Warehouse Refrigerated container Transportation Road Sea Rail Air Monitoring Components

Cold Chain Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Fruits & vegetables Dairy Fish, meat & seafood Processed food Pharmaceuticals

Cold Chain Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China India Japan South America Brazil The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



