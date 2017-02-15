sprite-preloader
INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 15

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 14-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue465.72p
INCLUDING current year revenue 466.30p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 14-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue741.59p
INCLUDING current year revenue751.43p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue725.93p
INCLUDING current year revenue735.77p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 14-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue311.88p
INCLUDING current year revenue314.20p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 14-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1903.23p
INCLUDING current year revenue1918.24p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1842.50p
INCLUDING current year revenue1857.51p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 14-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue402.07p
INCLUDING current year revenue407.21p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue397.66p
INCLUDING current year revenue402.80p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 14-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue181.18p
INCLUDING current year revenue179.62p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 14-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue194.54p
INCLUDING current year revenue192.89p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 14-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.15p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.12p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 14-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue132.98p
INCLUDING current year revenue133.06p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 14-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue275.69p
INCLUDING current year revenue280.21p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---

