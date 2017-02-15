sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 15.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,475 Euro		-1,243
-2,98 %
WKN: A115MJ ISIN: NL0006294274 Ticker-Symbol: ENXB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EURONEXT NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EURONEXT NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,795
41,796
13:59
41,795
41,796
13:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EURONEXT NV
EURONEXT NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EURONEXT NV40,475-2,98 %