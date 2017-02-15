PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 14-February-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 402.07p INCLUDING current year revenue 407.21p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 397.66p INCLUDING current year revenue 402.80p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---