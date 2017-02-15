sprite-preloader
WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
15.02.2017 | 12:39
PR Newswire

PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 13

                                                 
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc                         
                                                
As at close of business on 14-February-2017                           
                                                
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par                       
                                                
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                402.07p       
                                                
INCLUDING current year revenue                       407.21p       
                                                
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value                   
                                                
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                397.66p       
                                                
INCLUDING current year revenue                       402.80p       
                                                
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.                
                                                
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16                                    
                                                
