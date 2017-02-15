Condor VPX-H265-SDI 3U VPX encoding/streaming solution featuring CoT, KLV, and VANC metadata insertion is designed for harsh field environments such as manned and unmanned airborne applications

MIL-STD-810 card withstands temperatures from -40°C to +85°C and features 1 Gbps Ethernet output, USB 3.0 (with encoded data) and a built-in API to speed integration process

EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc. (formerly Tech Source, Inc.) introduced the world's first rugged 3U VPX H.265 High Efficiency Video Encoding (HEVC) video/audio encoder. The Condor VPX-H265-SDI features dual 3G-SDI inputs and support for CoT (Cursor on Target), KLV (Key Length Value), and VANC (vertical ancillary data) metadata insertion.

The Condor VPX-H265-SDI is a 3U VPX (1-inch pitch) H.265 (HEVC) or H.264 video encoding and streaming solution designed for harsh field environments such as manned and unmanned airborne applications where low-latency encoding, streaming and low power consumption are essential.

The Condor VPX-H265-SDI encodes and streams two 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, or SD-SDI inputs simultaneously using the highly versatile video coding standard H.265 (HEVC) which provides increased video quality and a 50 percent reduction in bitrate compared to H.264. The H.265 encoding parameters are highly configurable with main profile support as well as variable and constant bitrate configurations (512 Kbps to 15+ Mbps).

Selywn L. Henriques, president and CEO of EIZO Rugged Solutions, commented, "Our VPX customers demand the highest quality video encoding and that's what we have delivered with our new HEVC product. It is a mission-critical issue because every single pixel matters if the operator of the vehicle, such as a reconnaissance plane or drone, is going to accurately determine whether a target is friend or foe."

EIZO's Condor VPX-H265-SDI card also supports CoT and KLV metadata insertion via RS-232 or Ethernet. The card also allows vertical ancillary data (VANC) information such as a plane's GPS coordinates, speed, altitude, and other closed caption data to be streamed efficiently in non-picture regions of the frame. USB 3.0 with encoded data is also supported on the new VPX product for external recording to benign or rugged removable hard drives.

"For airborne applications, this contextual metadata is a key requirement and without it, operators or analysts cannot make informed decisions," added Mr. Henriques.

The Condor VPX-H265-SDI is a MIL-STD-810G compliant card ruggedized too withstand vibration, shock, and humidity and support temperatures from -40°C to 85°C. The card also features 1 Gbps Ethernet output, a built-in application programming interface (API), and comes with several sample applications to help expedite the integration process.

EIZO Rugged Solutions will be attending WEST 2017 from February 21 23 in San Diego, CA. Visit Booth #801 to see the product.

For more information on the Condor VPX-H265-SDI or any other product from EIZO Rugged Solutions, please visit www.eizorugged.com, email condor@eizo.com, or call +1 (407) 262-7100.

Media Photo:

http://www.eizorugged.com/press/releases/images/Condor_VPX-H265-SDI_press.jpg

Product datasheet:

http://www.eizorugged.com/support/brochures/pdfs/Condor_VPX-H265-SDI.pdf

About EIZO Rugged Solutions

EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc., formerly Tech Source, Inc., has been developing graphics and video solutions for air traffic control, military, and embedded applications for over 28 years. The ISO9001:2008 certified company offers a range of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products, including graphics processors targeted at GPGPU applications, video input solutions, video compression and streaming boards, imaging cards, recording solutions and software libraries. The company designs and manufactures its core MIL-STD-810 graphics and video products in the USA from its facility in Altamonte Springs, Florida and serves customers in defense, security, aerospace, avionics, transportation, maritime, and industrial markets.

All product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. EIZO is a registered trademark of EIZO Corporation.

