FinTech in Europe has grown rapidly in the last few years. As financial services firms deal with critical customer data, there is a growing focus on combining data and advanced technologies to transform the industry.

With tech-savvy customers gravitating towards new industry participants using advanced technologies to launch innovative products and services, incumbents are increasingly focussing on their digital strategies.

Whilst the UK continues its stronghold in financial services, post-Brexit many other countries are vying for the business that may be impacted.

This report discusses the impact of technology on financial services, the FinTech hubs, current scenarios across verticals and services, and the potential growth areas.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Emergence of FinTech-Technology Drives Improvements

3. Key Technology Trends-Transforming Financial Services

4. FinTech Trends in Europe

5. FinTech Investment Trends in Europe

6. Key FinTech Hubs in Europe

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

8. The Last Word-Key Takeaways

9. Appendix

