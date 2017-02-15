Nykredit/Totalkredit are adjusting their terms for floating-rate bond loans such as F-kort, RenteMax and Cibor loans within the framework of legislation and the loan agreements. This adjustment may potentially affect the cash flows of the bonds funding the underlying mortgage lending.



Thus, from 1 July 2017, it will be possible to change the loan repayment terms in connection with a payment date. Previously, this could only be done in connection with refinancing.



Prospectuses and final bond terms already allow for this.



The bonds affected by this amendment are listed in the attached appendix.



Enquiries may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Group Treasury, at tel + 45 44 55 15 21.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615112