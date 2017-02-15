

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus decreased marginally at the end of the year, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus fell to EUR 4.02 billion in December from EUR 4.06 billion in November.



In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 3.6 billion.



Exports declined 6.0 percent month-over-month in December and imports plunged by 10.0 percent.



During the year 2016, total trade surplus of the country was EUR 47.3 billion versus EUR 42.3 billion in 2015.



Exports grew 4.0 percent over the year to EUR 116.9 billion in 2016, the highest annual total on record. Meanwhile, imports dropped by 1.0 percent.



