

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) reported earnings for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $55.5 million, or $0.31 per share. This was lower than $282.6 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Entergy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $55.5 Mln. vs. $282.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -80.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $1.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -80.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.13



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 - $5.35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX