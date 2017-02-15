LEBANON, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- StartWire, America's number one job search organizer, today announced the promotion of Andrew Katz to the role of company President. Katz has been with StartWire since September 2015 as its Executive Vice President and General Manager.

Powered by a team of recruiting experts committed to radically improving job search, StartWire is a free service currently used by more than nine million job seekers. It enables job seekers to organize their applications and receive automatic status updates from thousands of employers via text and email messages, averting the dreaded "black hole" syndrome typically experienced by job applicants. This first-of-its-kind technology is now used to track applications at more than 15,000 companies, supporting the recruitment marketing efforts of hiring companies as well as employment brands.

Prior to joining StartWire, Katz was the Senior Vice President of Global Business Development and Channel Partnerships at Findly, a recruiting technology company now known as Symphony Talent. Earlier in his career, he was the Senior Vice President, Digital Operations at Bernard Hodes Group. He holds a bachelor's degree from Rutgers University in Advertising, Marketing and Psychology.

Chris Forman, Founder of StartWire, commented, "StartWire is a win-win for job seekers and employers. Thanks to Andy's contributions, StartWire has doubled in users and revenue in the last 12 months. He's the right leader to accelerate our growth moving forward."

Katz added, "It's exhilarating to be part of an organization that continues to shape the business-critical role of recruiting the right talent. I'm looking forward to working with our team and our clients in my new capacity to deliver high-impact results."

About StartWire

StartWire is America's number one job search organizer with more than 9 million members. Job seekers across the U.S. turn to StartWire to close the "resume black hole" by receiving automatic status updates from thousands of employers. Since its inception, StartWire has received rave reviews and coverage in US News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, TechCrunch, Mashable, ERE, and Human Resource Executive. StartWire is headquartered near Dartmouth College in Lebanon, NH. For more information, visit http://www.startwire.com.