Launch of world's first "open value chain" LoRaWAN IoT network in Estonia

First stage of project in Latvia on course to make country's capital one of the smartest cities in Europe

Actility, the front-runner in large-scale Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN), today announces that it is powering the roll-out of two more nationwide LoRaWAN networks: in Latvia, working alongside leading Latvian telecommunications and IT provider Lattelecom; and in Estonia, where the company is partnering with Levikom, the service provider at the forefront of wireless broadband, media and corporate IT infrastructure.

"We're delighted to be working with Lattelecom and Levicom to drive IoT innovation and enhance the business model of IoT networks," says Mike Mulica, CEO, Actility. "As these networks highlight, LPWA technology can not only be transformational, but can create game-changing commercial opportunities that are not possible any other way."

The launch in Estonia represents the world's first "open value chain" IoT network. To deliver this ground-breaking business proposition, Levikom and Actility will upgrade the NORAnet network across Estonia to offer 2nd generation carrier-grade IoT connectivity services with multiple radio access, also enabling high-value geolocation services powered by LoRa® devices and wireless technology from Semtech (Nasdaq:SMTC). A key focus of Levikom's IoT roadmap will be smart utilities: Smart Metering and Smart Energy applications for electricity, gas, water and heating companies. Semtech is also supporting Levikom in finding appropriate solutions to deliver the connectivity services for utility companies to meet their stringent requirements.

"We expect to launch our 2nd generation core network together with our first residential IoT services in March," says Toomas Peek, Chairman of Levikom. "The upgrade of the existing LoRaWAN™ radio network with new base stations and further country-wide roll-out will not be a big challenge for Levikom, as we are installing most of the LPWAN gateways into the existing wireless broadband sites."

In Latvia Lattelecom, with the support of Actility has begun the roll out of a nationwide LoRaWAN network. It has been successfully tested in Riga, where full coverage will be deployed as the first stage of the project, aiming to make Latvia's capital one of the smartest cities in Europe. Wider roll out will continue based on interest from city authorities and enterprises, with national coverage expected to be completed in 2018.

"The new infrastructure will allow smart devices to be connected to a single network, enabling services like smart metering, utility network monitoring, remotely controlling street light, smart waste management and other city level services," says Kerli GabrilovicaLattelecom Chief Development and marketing officer "Latvia's capital has many advantages for introducing new technologies."

The network infrastructure, powered by Actility's ThingPark Wireless IoT solution, enables the implementation of Smart City solutions, Machine-to-Machine connectivity and new digital applications. In Smart City applications, the network will offer services including remote reading of meters, acquisition of environmental data, street light control, smart parking systems and intelligent waste management solutions.

About LoRaWAN™

About Actility & ThingPark™

About Semtech

About Levikom

About Lattelecom

For more information, please contact:

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170215005526/en/

Contacts:

Actility:

Anne van Gemert

anne.vangemert@actility.com

or

Semtech:

Ronda Grech

rgrech@semtech.com, +1 (805) 480-2193

or

Levikom:

Peep Poldsamm

peep.poldsamm@levikom.ee, +372 545 10100

or

Lattelecom:

Zandra Sadre, Head of PR Departament

zanda.sadre@lattelecom.lv